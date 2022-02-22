Sony has finally revealed the PlayStation VR2, its virtual reality headset for the PS5.

The design is similar to the existing PSVR, which was released in 2016. But it has been updated to match the look of the PlayStation 5, as well as getting a host of upgrades on the inside.

Many of those design changes are focused on making the headset more comfortable. Its lenses can adjusted, it has new vents so that players don’t get so easily steamed up, and it is slightly less heavy.

But it keeps other parts of the existing PSVR design. That includes having an adjustable

It is also more round than the old version, giving an “orb” look that Sony says helps match the idea of entering into a new world. The circle design is also present in the “Sense” controllers that have already been revealed.

(PlayStation)

On the inside, Sony has added a whole host of upgrades that have already been announced. It has haptic feedback, can track the player’s eyes, shows in 4K and HDR as well as high frame rates, a wider field of view and a simple single USB-C connection to the PS5.

Sony has been teasing its new virtual reality headset for almost exactly a year. It first announced it in February 2021, then showed off its controllers the following month, before announcing its name and some more details last month.

But throughout all of that process, potentially the most important part of the headset – its design – has remained entirely secret.

The first PSVR came out in 2016, and at the time Sony stressed that it saw virtual reality as the future of gaming. But no updated headset arrived with the PS5, and the old version can only be used with a special adapter.