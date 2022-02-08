Pornography websites in the United Kingdom will be legally required to verify the age of all users, per new government legislation.

As a part of the Online Safety Bill, all websites will be required to put “robust checks” in place to ensure users are 18 or over.

These checks could involve handing over credit card information to a pornography website, or age information to be corroborated by a mobile provider or government database.

However, many users – including the young people the law aims to protect - are likely to still be able to bypass these restrictions via easy-to-access tools such as virtual private networks (VPNs).

What are porn blocks?

Porn blocks will ban anyone from watching pornography unless they have proved they are over the age of 18.

Adults could be forced to use to use age verification technology from a third-party service – although the government has not been exactly clear about how this would work.

If websites fail to bring in the checks, however, websites could be fined up to 10 per cent of their annual revenue by Ofcom and their executives could be held criminally liable.

How will people have to prove their age?

The government has said that users “may need to verify their age using identity documents but the measures companies put in place should not process or store data that is irrelevant to the purpose of checking age.”

This could include checking a user’s age against details that their mobile provider holds, verifying via a credit card check, or other personal information such as passport data.

What websites will be included?

The legislation would apply to all pornography websites operating in the UK, as well as social media sites that host pornography.

Facebook does not allow nudity on its platforms, but Twitter and Reddit both do – albeit with restrictions such as requiring labels if an account will post content that should only be seen by adults.

Can it be bypassed?

Since the restrictions will only apply to websites when they are visited by users from the UK, accessing a website through a server in a different country via a VPN will mean that users will not have to confirm their identity.

It is estimated that nearly a third of all VPN users are between the age of 16 and 24, suggesting that many young people would easily be able to circumvent any ‘porn ban’.

These criticisms of the ban have existed since its earlier iteration in 209. It was intended that restrictions would be put in place by July, they were instead delayed.