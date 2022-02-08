New rules in the UK could force people to provide ID before they use Google or Reddit, campaigners have warned.

The regulation attempts to restrict pornographic websites so that they cannot be viewed by children, with a view to asking people to provide age verification before they can visit adult websites.

But new changes to the rules attempt to take on websites that show pornographic content as just part of their offering. That includes social networks and search engines.

That could mean that websites that nominally publish adult content – which may include Google, Twitter, Reddit and other major platforms – could be covered by the rules.

That may mean that they could be forced to check users’ age before they are able to use those sites. While the precise way those checks will happen has still not been revealed, suggestions have included requiring people to provide credit card details or other personally identifying information.

That is the latest warning from the Open Rights Group, which has been among a range of privacy activists and other campaigners attempting to fight against the new regulations.

“There is no indication that this proposal will protect people from tracking and profiling porn viewing. We have to assume the same basic mistakes about privacy and security may be about to be made again,” said Jim Killock, executive director of the Open Rights Group.

“The proposal could force people to age verify before using Google search or reading Reddit. This appears to be a huge boon to age verification companies, for little practical benefit for child safety, and much harm to people’s privacy.”

The rules, sometimes referred to as “porn blocks” are part of the Online Safety Bill. Such age verification schemed have been proposed for years – but have been repeatedly delayed and changed as regulators attempt to find practical ways to put them in place.