Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

In focus

Why super-fast quantum computers could spell big trouble for the internet

The technology that underpins almost everything on the internet could come under threat from a new generation of computers. But security experts have a plan, writes Andrew Griffin

Sunday 15 October 2023 14:33
Comments
<p>A laser tests the optical waveguide of a chip for quantum computing in a laboratory at the technology company Q.ant in Stuttgart</p>

A laser tests the optical waveguide of a chip for quantum computing in a laboratory at the technology company Q.ant in Stuttgart

(AFP via Getty Images)

When Google announced in the summer that it would add an update to its Chrome browser, it sounded like many of its other incrediblly technical and specific changes.

"Chrome will begin supporting X25519Kyber768 for establishing symmetric secrets in TLS, starting in Chrome 116, and available behind a flag in Chrome 115," it wrote in a blog post. "This hybrid mechanism combines the output of two cryptographic algorithms to create the session key used to encrypt the bulk of the TLS connection."

Needless to say, this was not meant for your lay user. It was a high-level change, communicated in deeply technological language that betrays the complexity of the systems that underpin it. But while the change might be specialised, its ramifications could be vast: it is an attempt to address a problem that, if not fixed, could potentially undermine the security of the entire internet.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in