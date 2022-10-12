Jump to content

Scientists discover ‘astonishing’ phenomenon of quantum material

‘We’ve discovered a new quantum state of matter,’ researcher says

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:07
<p>Scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder discovered a bizarre property of a type of quantum material</p>

Scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder discovered a bizarre property of a type of quantum material

(Oak Ridge National Laboratory)

Scientists have discovered a never-before-seen phenomenon in a type of quantum material that could have major implications for research into next-generation technologies like quantum computing.

Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder were investigating a honeycomb-like, material known by the chemical formula Mn3Si2Te6, when they were surprised to realise it it became millions of times less resistant to electric currents whn exposed to a certain type of magnetic field.

“It was both astonishing and puzzling,” said Professor Gang Cao from the University of Colorado, who was involved in the research.

“Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us to even more surprising discoveries.”

The team learned that the honeycomb was abuzz with tiny, internal currents called loop currents, which were first theorised by physicists in the 1990s.

“We’ve discovered a new quantum state of matter,” Professor Cao said.

“Its quantum transition is almost like ice melting into water... You have to violate all the conventional conditions to achieve this change.”

Unlike the transition from one electronic state to another in most materials, which normally takes trillionths of a second, the transformation in the honeycomb can take seconds or even minutes.

Professor Cao said he suspected this was because the entire structure of the honeycomb morphs, marking a new paradigm for quantum technologies.

The results were detailed in a paper, titled ‘Control of chiral orbital currents in a colossal magnetoresistance material’, published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday.

