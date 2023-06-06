For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of Reddit communities are planning a widespread blackout next week that will impact millions of users.

The revolt comes in response to proposed charges for third-party app developers, which they claim will make the social media platform inaccessible for a significant proportion of users.

On 12 June, many of the site’s biggest subreddits, including r/videos and r/gaming and r/bestof, will go dark for 48 hours in an effort to prevent the new pricing from coming into force.

Reddit launched in 2005, but did not develop its own app until 2016. This meant that for the firs decade third-party apps became a popular way to access the platform, with many still preferred over the official app due to the user experience.

These third-party apps need an API – which stands for Application Programming Interface – in oder to access the site’s information so that it can display it in the app for users.

“Had a call with Reddit to discuss pricing,” a popular third-party app called Apollo announced in a post to Reddit. “Bad news for third-party apps, their announced pricing is close to Twitter’s pricing, and Apollo would have to pay Reddit $20 million per year to keep running as is.”

According to Apollo, Reddit plans to charge $12,000 for 50 million API requests.

“I’m deeply disappointed in this price,” Apollo wrote. “For reference, I pay Imgur (a site similar to Reddit in user base and media) $166 for the same 50 million API calls.

“I don’t see how this pricing is anything based in reality or remotely reasonable. I hope it goes without saying that I don’t have that kind of money or would even know how to charge it to a credit card.”

The Independent has reached out to Reddit for comment.

Despite being owned and operated by Advance Publications, Reddit forums are controlled by volunteer administrators, who have organised the protest.

One moderator named Toptomcat wrote in a post that the proposed pricing changes would make it “impossible” to keep operating in the way many Reddit users are used to.

“Many subreddits will be going dark to protest this policy,” the user wrote.

“Some will return after 48 hours: others will go away permanently unless the issue is adequately addressed, since many moderators aren’t able to put in the work they do with the poor tools available through the official app.”