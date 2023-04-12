For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reddit’s app has stopped working, with users shown an array of error messages rather than the usual posts.

Attempting to see new posts, refresh the app or look at comments brought up an error message that read: “Sorry, please try again later”.

Sometimes, the app would not load at all and instead only showed an unhappy version of the Reddit alien.

The web version of the site appeared to be working as normal, however, albeit loading slowly.

The errors brought a flurry of complaints on Twitter and other social networks, as users rushed to see whether the site was down for everyone or just them.

Some complained about the regularity of such outages, though Reddit tends to come back online fairly quickly.

Its last significant problems came last month, when it was hit by an issue that took it offline for around five hours. Then, it said the problems were the result of an “internal systems issue”.