Reddit has stopped working, in what appears to be a major outage.

Users saw an error message indicating the site had broken “for some reason”. “Sorry, for some reason Reddit can’t be reached,” the error message read.

Another told users that “we couldn’t load posts for this page”, alongside a retry button that did not help.

Tracking website Down Detector showed a flurry of problems being reported on Thursday.

But the issues did not appear to be present across the world. Though they were widespread in the US, users in the UK still appeared to be able to get online as usual.

Reddit operates an official “status” page that is used to track outages, as well as a Twitter account that gives updates in the case of such issues. Neither page showed any problems, at the time of publication.

The last time the status page noted significant issues came in April, when it noted that users were unable to get online, especially give if they were using an iOS device. Before that, the last tracked outage came in March.

Overall the site has been up for 99.9 per cent of the time over the last 90 days, according to Reddit’s own tracking tools.