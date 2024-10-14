Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Reddit is down in a major outage.

Visitors to the forum instead saw an array of messages that indicated there was a technical problem.

The issues appeared to apply only to the web version. Reddit is still accessible through its official app. Even on the web, the issue appeared sporadic, and opening the site without being logged in might force it to work.

Reddit said that it was aware of the problem, in an update posted to its official status page.

“We are currently experience a performance degradation of our service. We are working to fix the problem,” it said.