Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

5G is ‘overhyped’ and many mobile users haven’t seen speed improvements – study

Research from Uswitch.com found that many mobile users feel they are yet to see the best of 5G connectivity.

Martyn Landi
Thursday 27 October 2022 00:01
5G connectivity is overhyped and many users are yet to experience improvements in mobile speed or reliability, according to a new study (Yui Mok/PA)
5G connectivity is overhyped and many users are yet to experience improvements in mobile speed or reliability, according to a new study (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

5G connectivity is overhyped and many users are yet to experience improvements in mobile speed or reliability, according to a new study.

Research from Uswitch.com found that one in six mobile users felt the power of technology had been overstated and less than half said they had seen noticeable speed or reliability improvements since upgrading.

The study also noted a connectivity divide between urban and rural areas, with 17% of those in the countryside saying they had never been able to connect to a 5G network – three times as many as those in cities.

It found that some parts of the UK were struggling for signal beyond just 5G – in Yorkshire, only 48% of residents said they receive a reliable 4G service, and 14% said they often had to use a 2G network, which dates back to the 1990s.

Mobile networks have begun announcing plans to phase out their older networks in order to free up space for more 4G and 5G services in the years to come.

Recommended

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, said it was important to note that 5G had only begun being introduced in the last three years, and therefore needed more time to reshape the country’s connectivity landscape.

“After the promise of 5G delivering ultrafast speeds to our mobiles, it’s no wonder that many consumers still don’t understand what the fuss is about when compared to their everyday experiences,” he said.

“But it’s important to remember 5G was first trialled in the UK just three years ago, so this technology is really still in its infancy. We’re still only scratching the surface of what it can do.

“When the technology reaches its potential – and more importantly is readily available to all – it won’t just change the speed of our mobile data, but how we live our lives.

“With multiple concurrent users in the home becoming commonplace due to our new hybrid normal, and the rise of plug-and-play mobile broadband as a viable alternative to fixed line services, 5G could well play a pivotal role in connecting our homes in ways we may have never imagined.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in