Russian media sites replaced with ‘tombstone’ for war dead in mass cyber attack
Russian media sites have been hacked and replaced with a “tombstone” for the war dead, in a mass cyber attack.
It is the latest high profile cyber attack made as part of the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and took down a host of Russian media sites, including TASS and Kommersant.
Hackers appeared to associate themselves with Anonymous, the loose internet activist collective that has seen renewed activity as tensions have risen.
The message included the number “5,300”, the number of Russian troops that Ukraine claims to have killed.
It also includes anti-war messages, suggesting that Vladimir Putin has begun the war to “get into the history books”.
At the bottom were the words “Anonymous”, and the besuited figure that the group uses as a symbol.
The message also warns that it will eventually be deleted, and that attackers could be fired or imprisoned. “But we can’t stand it anymore,” the message reads.
Soon after it appeared, the post was deleted but the sites affected – which included many of Russia’s biggest domestic news sites – were still offline.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies