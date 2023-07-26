Watch live: Latest Samsung foldable phones unveiled in Seoul

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Samsung unveils its latest foldable mobile phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, 26 July in Seoul, South Korea.

It is expected that the company will announce the next generation of its folding technology - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and possibly a rumoured new Galaxy Watch series and Galaxy tablet.

The latest version of the flip touch-screen mobile phone has been rumoured to come with upgrades such as a larger cover display and outer display, the latter of which could stretch from the camera to the hinge.

Digital advertisements inviting customers to join the "flip side" have been plastered over cities including Seoul, New York City, London, and Bangkok.

Samsung's announcement comes amid heavy competition from other mobile phone manufacturers; Google, Oppo, Motorola, and Realme have all launched rival handsets since the Galaxy Fold was first introduced.

The company has dropped the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on its online store by £100 ahead of today's announcement.