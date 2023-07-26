Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Latest Samsung foldable phones unveiled in Seoul

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 26 July 2023 11:33
Comments

Watch live as Samsung unveils its latest foldable mobile phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, 26 July in Seoul, South Korea.

It is expected that the company will announce the next generation of its folding technology - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and possibly a rumoured new Galaxy Watch series and Galaxy tablet.

The latest version of the flip touch-screen mobile phone has been rumoured to come with upgrades such as a larger cover display and outer display, the latter of which could stretch from the camera to the hinge.

Digital advertisements inviting customers to join the "flip side" have been plastered over cities including Seoul, New York City, London, and Bangkok.

Samsung's announcement comes amid heavy competition from other mobile phone manufacturers; Google, Oppo, Motorola, and Realme have all launched rival handsets since the Galaxy Fold was first introduced.

Recommended

The company has dropped the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on its online store by £100 ahead of today's announcement.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in