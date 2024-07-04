Support truly

Samsung’s planned new phones appear to have been leaked in full – showing the new changes in detail.

The company is planning to hold a “Samsung Unpacked” event next week, where it will introduce new devices including wearables and phones. Those will include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, two foldable devices.

Now, the details of those devices have been revealed by leaker Evan Blass, who appeared to get access to marketing materials for both new phones.

The details of the leaks are largely as might be expected: there will be improvements in the cameras and batteries, for instance. The design will change slightly, becoming slightly thinner.

And generally the Galaxy Z Fold 6 stays largely he same as its predecessor. It will have a slightly bigger front display, and a smaller main one, and will be a little thinner, the leaks suggest.

The battery will not change, however, and the cameras will be the same.

The much bigger changes will come to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It has a dramatically improved camera, going from a 12-megapixel rear camera to a 50-megapixel one.

It will also get new software features. It will be able to be folded up so that it can do live translations with an “Interpreter Mode” that will show you and the person you are speaking to translated text.

It will also get some design changes. The colour choice will now be reflected right across the device, rather than just in the highlights, the leak says.

The leaks cover all the phones that Samsung is rumoured to be releasing during the event. But there are plenty of other products that have been rumoured, including new Galaxy Watches and Buds, and maybe even the full reveal of the Galaxy Ring that Samsung has been trailing in recent months.