Santander down: Mobile banking app not working as company recommends workaround
Santander’s mobile banking has stopped working, with the company advising a workaround to affected customers.
Customers found themselves unable to log in on Monday morning, with the mobile banking app showing a number of errors.
Santander said it was aware of the problems, but advised that customers have a range of options for other ways to get to their account.
“We’re aware that customers are currently experiencing difficulties accessing our mobile banking services. We’re working hard to fix the problem,” Santander said on Twitter.
“Online Banking via the website, ATMs, telephone and branch banking services are available as normal.”
