Scotland’s video game pioneers to feature in major exhibition

Scotland’s influential role in the world of video games will be celebrated in a major exhibition.

The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh will host Game On, the largest showcase of its kind in the world, featuring 120 games, including world famous Space Invaders and Super Mario.

One focus of the exhibition will be on the pioneering role of developers in Scotland, from manufacturing the ZX Spectrum computer in Dundee in the 1980s to becoming home to some of the world’s most innovative and influential game makers, including Rockstar North, creators of Grand Theft Auto.

Emerging Scottish talent such as Sad Owl Studios, whose game Viewfinder was awarded Best British Game at the Bafta Game Awards 2024, will also feature, and visitors can discover the important role Edinburgh studio 4J played in making Minecraft a global phenomenon.

Game On presents the opportunity to not only see the evolution of video games and how they have changed over time but also to immerse yourself inside gaming worlds with over 100 playable games Patrick Moran

Patrick Moran, Game On associate curator, said: “The gaming world has had an undeniable social, cultural, and technological impact.

“Games transcend the boundaries between art and technology, becoming part of popular culture.

“Game On presents the opportunity to not only see the evolution of video games and how they have changed over time but also to immerse yourself inside gaming worlds with over 100 playable games.

“The show features the largest playable collection in the world, including original arcades, hand-held consoles, and key games, including Pac-Man, Super Mario, Tetris, Sonic the Hedgehog, Just Dance and Fifa.”

He added: “The exhibition also explores new advances in the gaming world.

“Highly interactive, groundbreaking and popular, Game On is engaging for hardcore gamers and visitors new to gaming.

“Crucially, the show is suitable for players of all ages”.

As someone in charge of Scotland’s national science and technology collections, it’s exciting to explore the country’s incredible contribution to gaming, past and present Geoff Belknap

Tickets are on sale for the exhibition, which runs from June 29 to November 3.

Geoff Belknap, keeper of science and technology at National Museums Scotland, added: “It’s great to welcome Game On back to the National Museum of Scotland.

“As someone in charge of Scotland’s national science and technology collections, it’s exciting to explore the country’s incredible contribution to gaming, past and present.

“I’m delighted to bring Scottish independent games to a new audience, including The Longest Walk, a pioneering project exploring the experience of living with mental health issues and Highland Song, a beautiful adventure through the Scottish landscape.

“The exhibition has been continually updated at each new touring venue since the early 2000s and so we look forward to bringing the story of video gaming right up to date here in Scotland, where the industry today is so vibrant.”

Tickets for Game On are available to book at nms.ac.uk/GameOn