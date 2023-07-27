For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Slack, the popular workplace chat app, has broken in the middle of the day.

The outage means that colleagues are unable to talk to each other. Attempting to send messages showed an error that indicated they had not been delivered – though users were still able to see old conversations.

Many of the world’s biggest companies rely on Slack to connect colleagues both within and across companies. As many workplaces have gone at least partly remote, it is now a significant part of workplace communication.

The outage began around 10am UK time on Thursday. Tracking website Down Detector showed a rapid spike in the number of reports of problems.

The official Slack status page had not been updated at the time of publication. It had also not posted on its official Twitter accounts, which it sometimes uses to provide updates on outages.