Slack down: Chat app stops working in the middle of the day, leaving colleagues unable to chat
Slack, the popular workplace chat app, has broken in the middle of the day.
The outage means that colleagues are unable to talk to each other. Attempting to send messages showed an error that indicated they had not been delivered – though users were still able to see old conversations.
Many of the world’s biggest companies rely on Slack to connect colleagues both within and across companies. As many workplaces have gone at least partly remote, it is now a significant part of workplace communication.
The outage began around 10am UK time on Thursday. Tracking website Down Detector showed a rapid spike in the number of reports of problems.
The official Slack status page had not been updated at the time of publication. It had also not posted on its official Twitter accounts, which it sometimes uses to provide updates on outages.
