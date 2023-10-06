Slack down: Work chat app goes down as the working day begins
Andrew Griffin
Friday 06 October 2023 10:11 Comments
Slack, the workplace chat app, has stopped working for some of it users.
Users saw an array of error messages, indicating that “something went wrong”.
Slack’s status page showed that the site was up as usual, and that it was not aware of any problems. But a wide array of users reported problems on Twitter, and tracking website Down Detector showed a large outage.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies