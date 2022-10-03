Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Nasa releases alert after ‘strong solar flare’ emerges from the Sun

Andrew Griffin
Monday 03 October 2022 16:40
Comments
<p>NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash on the top right – on Oct. 2, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in orange</p>

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash on the top right – on Oct. 2, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in orange

(NASA/SDO)

Nasa has released an alert after the Sun emitted a strong solar flare late on Sunday.

Solar flares are intense blasts of energy that emerge from the volatile atmosphere of the Sun. Such eruptions can lead to problems for radio communications, electric power grids, navigation systems and lead to risks for astronauts and spacecraft.

The flare comes as emergency responders in the US look to respond to Hurricane Ian, and so may have experienced problems with radio communications – which are used when phone networks are down – as well as navigation signals.

The latest flare could just be the beginning of a number of flares and coronal mass ejections in the days to come. The world is now facing a “large complex region” on the Sun, which could lead to more activity.

The new flare is an X1 flare. X is the most powerful possible class of flare – though the “1” indicates that it is the lowest possible flare to reach that classification.

Recommended

It led to an alert posted on the Nasa’s website, which was also shared by senior Nasa administrator Thomas Zurbuchen.

The space agency released an image of the flare as it left the Sun, using its Solar Dynamics Observatory. That spacecraft continually monitors the Sun, in part to watch for such flares.

The latest flare was emitted from the Sun on Sunday, peaking at 4.25pm eastern time.

It led to radio blackouts, according to NOAA, and was joined by a solar wind that could cause power grid problems and cause difficulties for satellites.

The other coronal mass ejections or CMEs that may head towards Earth may start arriving in the coming days, after they left the Sun from that large sunspot on its northwest edge, according to the Met Office. Space weather may continued to be unsettled for much of the rest of the week, it said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in