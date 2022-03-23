Sonos is working on a ‘home theatre operating system’ that could power a smart TV

Sonos is seemingly developing a new operating system for smart televisions.

Called the “Home Theatre OS” project, the company is building an operating system which will work “across device surfaces (mobile, television, tablet, and HW remote) to deliver a next generation content delivery experience”, according to job listings first reported by Protocol.

The applicants would need to be versed in designing for mobile “and/or TV.”

The listing, shared on LinkedIn by Sonos chief innovation officer Nick Millington, is for a “a new home theater project” and encouraged to people who have “experience leading partnering and business development in a streaming media-related field (audio, video, games, sports, music, news, movies, TV, news, podcasts)”.

Other listings include developing an “OS & Media Platform roadmap” for platforms including Android TV and a “Head of Partnerships[for] Home Theatre” who will “play a pivotal role in connecting users to the content and services they love with Sonos quality experiences they’ve come to expect.”

Sonos did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment before time of publication.

Currently, the audio giant relies on apps or third-party remotes to control their hardware – but has not released controllers for televisions yet.

The company is apparently considering ways to command a bigger audience through TV streaming, according to anonymous sources speaking to Protocol.

In order to command the home theatre space, Sonos would have to compete with companies like Apple, Google, Roku and Amazon - whose recent Fire TV products integrate operating systems into soundbars and other speakers.

It is possible that a new operating system could be in its Beam soundbar or other products.

Last year, Sonos partnered with Ikea to release a “Symfonisk” product that hides a speaker in a picture frame, and had previously released speakers that were smuggled into lamps and bookshelves.