People are being sent huge numbers of Sonos speakers they did not order.

One Sonos customer – who only ordered a Sonos Turntable Set, Arc soundbar, Arc wall mount, One speaker, and Roam speaker – was sent $15,000 worth of products. It seems that a strange glitch resulted in the 30 of each product being sent to the customer, The Verge reports.

In an email sent to customers, Sonos apparently claimed that the problem was due to a system update meaning that “some orders [were] processed multiple times” – with customers being charged for the extra products.

The customer said that Sonos would not refund their error until he had shipped all products back.

A Sonos spokesperson said that “refunds are being processed and will be issued independent from the return of products,” and those affected by the problem should have their money back within 10 days.

In the meantime, however, customers receiving multiple products still must store the hardware. The customer alleges that Sonos’ customer service “passed [them] around daily to new reps” who say that they will receive an update – although they have apparently not yet received any help.

On Reddit, many other customers have been experiencing similar issues. “Got 3 Subs and 3 Arcs. Ordered only one of each. Major hassle. And they charged my visa 3x. So now Sonos is using up a nice portion of my available credit. Plus they want the customer to take the extra stuff to the UPS store themselves”, one customer wrote.

“And nothing but ‘sorry’ for all the hassle. Nice. Not the way an upscale company should be treating it’s [sic] customers”, the continued.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in the United States “companies can’t send unordered merchandise to you, then demand payment. That means you never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order. You also don’t have to return unordered merchandise. You’re legally entitled to keep it as a free gift.”

Sonos did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment before time of publication.