Sonos has released the Sub Mini, a smaller version of its speaker for extra bass.

For years, Sonos has offered its Sub – a subwoofer that pairs with other Sonos speakers or soundbars and offers extra bass. It not only makes deeper sounds louder, but also allows those speakers to concentrate on higher-pitched sounds.

Now Sonos has announced a smaller version of that speaker. It has also given it a radical redesign, swapping the square shape for a rounded cylinder that looks more like a small coffee table.

Sonos said it had taken the decision to shrink the speaker in part because of the growth of watching films at home. That was the aim behind the recent release of cheaper TV soundbars, the Beam and Ray, and the Sub Mini is intended to work with those.

“We’ve entered a more thoughtful era of streaming that prioritises quality over quantity, with creators and platforms investing in immersive entertainment experiences that put premium sound at the forefront”, said Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, senior vice presidentfor Hardware and Operations at Sonos, in a statement.

“Sub Mini is a welcome addition to the Sonos family, rounding out our home cinema product line-up so listeners can experience cinema quality sound that makes them feel like the main character – or player – in their favourite content”.

The Sub Mini costs £429 in the UK – compared with £650 for the big Sonos Sub – and will be available around the world from 6 October.

It is able to pair with any of Sonos’s speakers, from soundbars to music speakers such as the Sonos One. The company recommends that it is used in smaller rooms and with smaller speakers, and that the larger Sub will stay on sale for bigger situations.

As with other Sonos speakers, the Sub Mini can be added through the app, which will allow it to be paired with any existing setups.