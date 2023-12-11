Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple will now let users record spatial video ready for the release of its Vision Pro headset early next year.

A new iPhone update – numbered iOS 17.2 and bringing other features such as the Journal app – will let people capture that video if they have the latest iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.

The new mode uses two cameras in the iPhone to gather depth information and other data so that they can be viewed in three dimensions inside of the headset.

But the videos themselves will look normal on the iPhone. Users can see them like any other video, in two dimensions.

Users can start recording using the tool now, however, if they want a library of videos to watch when the Vision Pro headset becomes early next year.

The main drawback of the feature is that it limits the framerate and resolution of the videos that are captured. They will be recorded at 30 frames per second and at 1080p, in contrast to a maximum of 60 frames per second and 4K quality for normal videos.

It can be turned on by opening up the Settings app and clicking through to the camera options. When that happens, a “spatial” option will appear alongside the normal video settings and a little VR headset icon will indicate when it is in use.

Apple advises people using it to ensure that subjects are at the right distance from the camera. The depth perception in spatial video works similar to human eyes, it says, so standing close to the camera will lead to more depth, and it advises that the subject is between three and eight feet from the lens.

The company also advises people to ensure that there is well-balanced and consistent lighting so that the subject remains clear. It also encourages users to keep their phone steady while taking the videos.