Spotify karaoke mode: Some users get new tool that judges how well you sing along to songs

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 28 June 2022 13:19
Comments
(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

Spotify appears to be launching a karaoke mode – but it remains largely secret for now.

The mode allows users to sing along to tracks, by quietening the original vocals and offering the lyrics to make it easier.

But, crucially, it also seems to judge the people who use it. Those who already have the feature say that it finishes with a score out of 100, presumably based on how well people were able to sing along.

Users shared examples where the app had told them they were “80% accurate” in singing along, for instance, and were told that they were “on the road to become famous”.

The rollout appears to be part of a test. As such, some might find it appearing inside their app – and others may never get it at all.

Recommended

There appears to be no way to get access to the feature, apart from waiting for an app update.

That has to frustration on social media, among users who want to get access to the new tool as soon as possible.

Some articles promised to give access to a way to download the tool or to update the app so that it shows. But those offered little advice beyond making sure that the app was up to date and checking for whether the new tool arrived.

Spotify did not give any detailed information about the feature, or its rollout. In a statement to The Independent, the company indicated that the feature could never actually arrive more widely.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson said. “Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings.

“We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.” 

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in