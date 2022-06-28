Spotify appears to be launching a karaoke mode – but it remains largely secret for now.

The mode allows users to sing along to tracks, by quietening the original vocals and offering the lyrics to make it easier.

But, crucially, it also seems to judge the people who use it. Those who already have the feature say that it finishes with a score out of 100, presumably based on how well people were able to sing along.

Users shared examples where the app had told them they were “80% accurate” in singing along, for instance, and were told that they were “on the road to become famous”.

The rollout appears to be part of a test. As such, some might find it appearing inside their app – and others may never get it at all.

There appears to be no way to get access to the feature, apart from waiting for an app update.

That has to frustration on social media, among users who want to get access to the new tool as soon as possible.

Some articles promised to give access to a way to download the tool or to update the app so that it shows. But those offered little advice beyond making sure that the app was up to date and checking for whether the new tool arrived.

Spotify did not give any detailed information about the feature, or its rollout. In a statement to The Independent, the company indicated that the feature could never actually arrive more widely.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson said. “Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings.

“We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”