(Getty Images)

Spotify has stopped working.

The music streaming service has crashed and users are unable to play songs or use the platform, they said. Users were logged out and unable to get back in, they reported. Some said the app had claimed their account had been deleted.

Others saw a vague message reading only that “something went wrong”, and telling them to “try again”. But the app refused to work no matter how many times users attempted to make it refresh.

Spotify acknowledged the issue on Twitter – though it did not give any information about when it might be fixed or what had gone wrong.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it,” it wrote. “Thanks for your reports!”

It also encouraged users affected by the problems to check its help pages. But that link was showing errors too, as was the rest of Spotify’s website.