Spotify adds AI to Wrapped – letting you make your own podcast
Spotify has added new artificial intelligence features to its Wrapped yearly round-up.
Alongside the more traditional tools – such as seeing your top songs, favourite genres, and how those have changed through the year – Spotify has also added new AI innovations.
That includes a personal “AI podcast” that uses Google technology to generate a fake conversation about your listening through the year.
The two automated hosts of the podcast will talk about people’s listening. It is powered by Google’s NotebookLM, which is able to take large amounts of data, sort through it and turn it into a realistic-sounding podcast.
That sits alongside other Spotify AI tools such as AI DJ. That tool was launched last year, but includes special Wrapped updates, including the ability to hear about your year’s trends as you listen to music, as well as your experience with the DJ through the year too.
Wrapped will also integrate with Spotify’s existing AI Playlist feature, so that users can generate podcasts with their Wrapped data.
