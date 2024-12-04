Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strava says that people have been working out less – but in good ways.

The social exercise tracking website said that its data for the year showed that people were burning out less and tending to bring more balance to the way they exercise.

That led to an increase in short workouts that were less than 20 minutes, more rest days for people training for marathons, and people taking more time within workouts presumably for breaks such as coffee and conversation.

While Strava cannot say for sure why people stopped or took rests – its data is based on people’s workout files and it may be that those recovery days were people just not keeping up with their training – it claimed that demonstrated a change in the way that people work out.

“The days of pushing to the extremes at all costs were replaced by a more sustainable view of exercise, helping people to stay active for the long haul while prioritising mental health and recovery,” the company said.

It also said that people were flocking to running clubs and socialising through exercise. There was a 59 per cent increase in running clubs, and Strava said that survey data showed many people were going on dates with people they met while working out.

“This year showed that people are taking control of their active lives and moving in a way that works for them. The rise of a more relaxed workout routine that’s rooted in social connection proves that working out is no longer about burning out”, said Zipporah Allen, chief business officer at Strava.

“We love seeing the data that shows how women are thriving, younger generations are seeking connection through workouts, and older generations are still breaking records. At Strava, every effort counts and this year’s report highlights the incredible breadth and depth of achievements in our global community.”

Other Strava data showed the most popular workout gear through the year. The most popular shoe was the Nike Pegasus – while generally people wearing carbon-plated super shoes increased 14 per cent – and the Apple Watch was the most popular for short runs while the Garmin Forerunner was the more common watch worn by longer runners.