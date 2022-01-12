The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
TalkTalk email down: Outage hits users across UK
‘Our engineers are working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible’, TalkTalk said.
TalkTalk’s email service is down, leaving customers unable to access important messages.
On Twitter, the company said it was aware of the issue and working to resolve it - bringing back service for its four million home internet customers.
“We’re aware that some customers may be experiencing issues with their TalkTalk webmail account. We’re sorry about this. Our engineers are working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible”, the company said on its official account.
It also linked to its Service Status page for further updates.
According to the website DownDetector, which tracks internet outages, users started reporting problems at 7:50am GMT.
More follows...
