Tesla quietly recalls Cybertruck batteries

Tesla appears to be recalling battery packs from a significant batch of Cybertrucks, according to posts in owner forums.

Cybertruck owners have reported that their batteries were completely replaced during routine maintenance work of the electric truck, despite not requesting the service.

Models manufactured between February and July appear to be impacted, Cleantechnica reported, though Tesla is yet to publicly comment on the issue. The Independent has reached out to the electric car maker for comment and further information.

“I brought the Cybertruck in for the first time since delivery in February (VIN sub 2000) for the standard recalls and a few minor issues and they’ve added this [battery replacement] to the list,” Tesla owner Matt Albers wrote on the Tesla Cybertruck Facebook page.

“They’ve had the truck for more than two weeks and I thought it might only be a day!”

Another owner reported a similar experience while taking his truck to the garage to have a side mirror replaced.

“I submitted a service request to have [the mirror] replaced. Within two minutes, Tesla approved the request, but the estimate included that they were also replacing the high-voltage battery,” the owner wrote in a post to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum on 22 December.

“Surprisingly, I haven’t encountered any issues with the battery nor have I received any error messages... hey informed me that there’s technically nothing wrong with my batteries. However, Tesla engineering has requested that the battery pack be returned for a tear-down and inspection. Apparently, units produced around the same time as mine have been experiencing issues. As a result, they’re taking my battery pack and replacing it with a new one.”

Tesla publicly issued six Cybertruck recalls between November 2023 and November 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with issues ranging from power-loss problems to faulty rear view cameras.

Recalls can typically be done via over-the-air software updates, however some require the vehicle to be physically fixed by Tesla mechanics.

In April last year, thousands of Tesla Cybertrucks needed to be physically recalled due to an issue with the accelerator pedal that caused it to get stuck on the truck’s trim.