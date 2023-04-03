For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesla has teased a crash test video of its long-awaited Cybertruck, leaving some buyers frustrated at the delays that have blighted the all-electric vehicle.

The 36-second video, which was posted to the firm’s Twitter account on April Fool’s Day, shows crash test dummies sitting in a Cybertruck heading towards a wall, but never actually hitting it.

“Just like the truck! It never arrives,” wrote one Twitter user in a comment below the video, which has received more than 12 million views .

Another wrote: “Yeah, if you could stop teasing the Tesla community and I, that’d be great.”

Tesla first unveiled the “bulletproof truck” in 2019, offering customers the chance to be among the first to buy one by placing a $100 reservation fee.

An estimated 1.5 million people paid the deposit, with the electric car maker initially targeting production in 2021.

Various delays have blighted the Cybertruck’s release, including shortages in sourcing components and issues with fitting Tesla’s 4680 batteries to a larger vehicle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been spotted in public driving a prototype of the vehicle, which he describes as an “armoured personnel carrier from the future”.

The futuristic-looking vehicle comes with six seats, ultra-strong panels and 3,400kg of towing capacity. Tesla claims it will also be capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in less than 3 seconds.

Production is taking place at Tesla’s Texas factory, where the company is attempting to meet the vast amount of pre-orders.

Mr Musk previously said that there had been “more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfil for three years after the start of production”.

None have yet been shipped to customers, with exact details of the final production still to be confirmed.

“Walked whole Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas for several hours earlier today – gonna be awesome,” Mr Musk tweeted on Sunday. “Feels like the future.”