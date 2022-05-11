Tesla recalling more than 130,000 cars as touchscreens overheat and turn off

Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across the United States after it was found their touch screens can overheat and go blank.

The recalls covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.

“During fast-charging or preparation for fast-charging, the infotainment central processing unit (“CPU”) may not cool sufficiently to prevent higher than expected temperatures, which may cause the CPU to slow processing or restart,” the notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states.

“Slower processing or restarted processing could cause the center screen display to lag or appear blank”, it continues, adding that “a lagging or restarting CPU pay prevent the centre screen from displaying the rearview camera image, gear selection, windshield visibility control settings, and warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash”.

Without the center screen, the cars can lose rearview camera displays, settings that control windshield defrosters and indicators that say whether the cars are in drive, neutral and reverse. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates that will improve temperature management for the computer, with updates starting on 3 May.

Elon Musk’s electric car company has had to make a number of recalls over recent years.

In February, it had to take back more than 817,000 vehicles in the US because the seat belt reminder chimes did not sound when the vehicles are started and therefore would not notify the driver if they had not secured their buckle.

In December last year, Tesla had to also recall nearly half-a-million of its 2017 to 2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues.

It said the company also needed to review front hood problems with the Model S, and was recalling 119,009 of those. “A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver’s rear view, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.

It added: “Tesla Inc is recalling all 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles. The rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.”

Addional reporting by Associated Press