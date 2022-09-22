Jump to content

Tesla ordered to recall more than 1 million cars due to safety issue

Anthony Cuthbertson
Thursday 22 September 2022 12:55
Comments

Tesla has been ordered to recall nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the US due to a safety issue with the electric windows, according to reports.

The problem concerns the windows’ obstruction recognition, which is responsible for detecting objects that might get caught, such as a child’s fingers.

The recall concerns Model 3 cars from 2017-22, Model Y cars from 2020/21, as well as Model S and Model X vehicles from 2021-22.

Tesla reportedly told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it would attempt to fix the issue via an over-the-air software update, according to Reuters.

More to follow.

