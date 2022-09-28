Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk has teased the unveiling of a humanoid robot during Tesla’s annual AI Day this week.

The tech billionaire shared an image of robotic hands making a heart shape, together with the 30 September date for the artificial intelligence event.

The AI-powered humanoid robot, previously referred to by Mr Musk as the Tesla Optimus bot, is expected to be used to replace human workers on the electric car maker’s production line.

Beyond factory work, Mr Musk said future versions of Tesla’s humanoid robot could be used in a vast array of roles, ranging from domestic assistants, to caring for the elderly.

“In the future, physical work will essentially be a choice. If you want to do it you can, but you won’t need to do it,” Mr Musk said during the Tesla AI Day last August.

“It has profound implications for the economy, given that the economy at its foundational level is labour.”