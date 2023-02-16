Jump to content

Tesla recalling more than 350,000 self-driving vehicles over crash fears

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 16 February 2023 18:40
Tesla is recalling 362,758 electric vehicles with its experimental Full Self-Driving Beta package amid fears the driver-assistance software could cause crashes.

According to a recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the FSD Beta system may cause the vehicles to crash by allowing them to “act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.”

The notice also states that the vehicles may have problems responding to “changes in posted speed limits.”

Elon Musk’s company has allowed thousands of Tesla owners who have the package to try out its unfinished Beta version of Full Self-Driving on roads around the US.

FSD now costs Tesla owners in the US either $15,000 or $199 per month to have in their vehicle.

The FSD Beta is a work in progress for the electric vehicle company and gives drivers an “autosteer on city streets” option that allows the car to navigate itself in the same way it already does on freeways.

Tesla will fix the issues with a free over-the-air software update to all of the impacted vehicles, the recall notice states.

