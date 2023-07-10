For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The popular Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, which was suspended from the social media platform, now has a new presence on Instagram’s rival platform Threads.

“ElonJet has arrived to Threads,” the new account named “Elon Musk’s Jet” run by the University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney posted last week.

Mr Sweeney was stopped by Twitter last year from posting the realtime whereabouts of Mr Musk’s private jet using publicly available data.

He had started tracking Musk’s plane in 2020, and at the time of his Twitter account’s suspension, it had over 500,000 followers.

The Twitter owner reasoned that anyone posting real-time coordinates would be suspended “as it is a physical safety violation” after his son was pursued by an unknown motorist in Los Angeles.

“Criticising me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not,” Mr Musk said.

“Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family,” the Tesla titan said in a separate tweet.

Following this, Mr Sweeney began posting on Twitter with the account, ElonJet but Delayed, sharing information on the SpaceX chief’s private jet’s movements with a 24-hour delay.

However, he continued to post real-time updates on the plane on rival social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

But despite Mr Musk’s threat, no “legal action” appears to have been taken against the college student.

“Remember when Elon said he would sue me. Just another empty threat,” Mr Sweeney posted on Threads on Friday.

Now, finding a new home on Threads, Mr Sweeney’s new account has already racked up more than 78,000 followers at the time of writing.

“I’m honestly hoping Twitter dies... As I am hindered on there, you search for my name, seems I’m search banned,” the college student told Insider.

Mr Sweeney also shared that while he would be posting manual updates of Mr Musk’s private jet to the new Threads account for now, he hopes Meta would allow him to return to auto-posting.

“Zuck will I be allowed to stay,” he posted, seemingly taking a jibe at his account’s suspension on Twitter by Mr Musk.