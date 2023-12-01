Three down: Phone network not working as users report no service and lost messages
Andrew Griffin
Friday 01 December 2023 11:07 Comments
Three has gone down, leaving users with no service.
Vast numbers of users reported issues with receiving messages and other problems.
“We’re aware that a small number of customers may be experiencing issues with our network this morning,” the company wrote on Twitter.
“Our engineers are working hard to fix this as soon as possible. We’re so sorry if you’ve been impacted by this.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies