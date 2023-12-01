Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three down: Phone network not working as users report no service and lost messages

Andrew Griffin
Friday 01 December 2023 11:07
Comments
(Getty Images)

Three has gone down, leaving users with no service.

Vast numbers of users reported issues with receiving messages and other problems.

“We’re aware that a small number of customers may be experiencing issues with our network this morning,” the company wrote on Twitter.

“Our engineers are working hard to fix this as soon as possible. We’re so sorry if you’ve been impacted by this.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in