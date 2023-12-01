Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three has gone down, leaving users with no service.

Vast numbers of users reported issues with receiving messages and other problems.

“We’re aware that a small number of customers may be experiencing issues with our network this morning,” the company wrote on Twitter.

“Our engineers are working hard to fix this as soon as possible. We’re so sorry if you’ve been impacted by this.”