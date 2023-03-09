Jump to content

Problems on TikTok as users struggle to load videos

Problems appear to have started on the platform at around 10am on Thursday morning.

August Graham
Thursday 09 March 2023 10:52
Social media app TikTok had problems loading videos on Thursday morning (Peter Byrne/PA)
Social media app TikTok had problems loading videos on Thursday morning (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Social media site TikTok has experienced problems on its app with some users struggling to watch videos.

Down Detector – which tracks outages on popular sites – said that it had received around 8,500 reports of outages, starting at around 10am UK time.

Some TikTok users were receiving messages saying that the site “couldn’t load video” as they tried to use the app.

However, it appeared that other users, both on the app and on desktop computers, were able to get TikTok to work as normal.

It was initially unclear what had caused the outage. TikTok could not immediately be contacted for comment as its website appeared to be having problems.

