The House of Representatives has voted for a bill that could see TikTok banned in the US.

The bill requires TikTok parent company Bytedance to divest from the company – or see the app banned.

It was approved by the House with an overwhelming bipartisan majority.

It will now be considered by the Senate and then Joe Biden, who has indicated that he would sign the bill.

From then, Bytedance will have six months to divest from TikTok. If it does not meet that target then it will be blocked across the country.

The vote comes just over a week since the bill was proposed following one public hearing with little debate, and after action in Congress had stalled for more than a year.

Last month, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign joined TikTok, raising hopes among Tiktok officials that legislation was unlikely this year.

The measure is the latest in a series of moves in Washington to respond to US national security concerns about China, from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes at US ports.

Additional reporting by agencies