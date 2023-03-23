For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TikTok’s boss declined to confirm that China is not able to decide what shows in its app, or that it can be used to spy on users in the US.

Asked during a hearing in Congress by Republican representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, TikTok’s chief executive Shou Chew was unable to “100 per cent guarantee” that Beijing was not influencing parts of the app.

It led Ms Rodgers to accuse TikTok of being a “weapon” that could be used against citizens. She also said during opening remarks that letting the app be used by young Americans is “like allowing the Soviet Union to produce Saturday morning cartoons during the Cold War – but much more dangerous”.

She then asked whether he could say “with 100 per cent certainty that Bytedance or the [ruling Chinese Communist Party] cannot use your company, or its divisions, to heat content to promote pro-CCP messages for an act of aggression against Taiwan”.

He responded that the company “does not” promote such content. But she said that if the chief executive was unable to say with “100 per cent certainty” that it has not happened, she would “take that as a no”.

Ms Rodgers then asked a similar question about whether Mr Chew could say with certainty that the app could not be used to spy on journalists or other US citizens. He also declined to give that same commitment.

She had kicked off the hearing by saying, “TikTok collects nearly every data point imaginable - from people’s location to what they type and copy, who they talk to, to biometric data and more.

“We do not trust TikTok will ever embrace American values - values for freedom, human rights and innovation,” and added that the Chinese Communist Party “is able to use [TikTok] as a tool to manipulate America as a whole.”

Mr Chew told reporters ahead of the hearing that “there are many misconceptions about our company, and I’m very proud to come here and represent them and normal users here in this country.”

Some political experts say a TikTok ban could be damaging to Democrats who have used the platform to reach younger voters. Three House Democrats rallied with TikTok creators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in opposition to a ban.

“Why the hysteria and the panic and the targeting of TikTok?” asked Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, at a news conference on Wednesday. “Let’s do the right thing here - comprehensive social media reform as it relates to privacy and security.”

Still, far more US lawmakers want TikTok banned. TikTok last week said President Joe Biden’s administration demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or face a potential ban.

China’s Ministry of Commerce at a briefing on Thursday said that “forcing the sale of TikTok will seriously damage the confidence of investors from all over the world, including China, to invest in the United States. If the news is true, China will firmly oppose it.

“Restricting access to a speech platform that is used by millions of Americans every day would set a dangerous precedent for regulating our digital public sphere more broadly,” said Jameel Jaffer, Knight First Amendment Institute executive director at Columbia University.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner on Wednesday said two additional senators backed his bipartisan legislation with Republican John Thune to give the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok - raising the total to 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans.

Additional reporting by agencies