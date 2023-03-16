For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK government has banned TikTok from official devices, citing security and privacy concerns.

Officials are worried about how the sensitive data collected by the app could be used against citizens and the country.

“We’re moving to a system where government devices will only be able to access third party apps that are on a pre-approved list,” UK minister Oliver Dowden told the Commons.

“We are also going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices. We will do so with immediate effect.”

The UK’s ban follows similar moves in Europe and the US, where the app is also banned from government devices.

Mr Dowden and the government gave no specific indication of what security concerns had led to the decision. It follows a review by the National Cyber Security Centre.

But he pointed to the large amount of data collected by the app, and fears that it could be accessed. Critics have argued that data could be seen by the Chinese government, because TikTok is owned by Beijing-based Bytedance.

“As many colleagues will know, social media apps collect and store huge amounts of user data, including contacts, user content and geolocation data. On Government devices, that data can be sensitive and so today we’re strengthening the security of those devices in two key respects.

“First, we’re moving to a system where Government devices will only be able to access third party apps that are on a pre-approved list. This system is already in place across many departments, now it will be the rule across Government.

“Second, we’re also going to ban the use of TikTok on Government devices. We will do so with immediate effect. This is a precautionary move. We know that there is already limited use of TikTok across Government but it is also good cyber hygiene.

“Given the particular risk around Government devices which may contain sensitive information, it is both prudent and proportionate to restrict the use of certain apps - particularly when it comes to apps where a large amount of data can be stored and accessed.”

The ban does not include personal devices, he said. And there will be exemptions where the app is required on official devices for operational reasons.

Some government ministers including Grant Shapps and technology secretary Michelle Donelan run TikTok accounts of their own.