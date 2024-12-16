TikTok prepares for US ban after delay bid rejected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

US lawmakers have told Apple and Google to prepare to remove TikTok from their app stores on 19 January after the Chinese-owned platform failed in its bid to delay a nationwide ban.

China-based ByteDance must sell TikTok in the US before that date to avoid the ban, which has been ordered due to national security concerns.

TikTok and ByteDance filed an emergency motion with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last week, asking for more time to make their case to the US Supreme Court.

The latest ruling means that TikTok now must quickly move to the Supreme Court in an attempt to halt the pending ban.

The companies had warned that without court action, the law will “shut down TikTok”, one of the nation’s most popular apps with more than 170 million domestic monthly users.

“The petitioners have not identified any case in which a court, after rejecting a constitutional challenge to an Act of Congress, has enjoined the Act from going into effect while review is sought in the Supreme Court,” the latest court order said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the law, the US government has sweeping powers to ban other foreign-owned apps that could raise concerns about collection of Americans’ data.

The US Justice Department argues “continued Chinese control of the TikTok application poses a continuing threat to national security.”

TikTok says the Justice Department has misstated the social media app’s ties to China, arguing its content recommendation engine and user data are stored in the US on cloud servers operated by Oracle while content moderation decisions that affect US users are made in the US.

The decision - unless the Supreme Court reverses it - puts TikTok’s fate first in the hands of Democratic President Joe Biden on whether to grant a 90-day extension of the 19 January deadline to force a sale and then of Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on 20 January.

Trump, who unsuccessfully tried to ban TikTok during his first term in 2020, said before the November presidential election he would not allow the ban on TikTok.

The US would not be the first country to ban TikTok, with India imposing a nationwide ban in 2020.

Other countries and regions have implemented partial bans, including the European Commission and the European Council, which banned the app from official devices last year.

Additional reporting from agencies.