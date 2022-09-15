Jump to content

TikTok down: App crashing and not working for users

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 15 September 2022 11:43
<p>TikTok Misinformation</p>

TikTok Misinformation

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TikTok has stopped working properly, with users reporting the app crashed when it was opened.

Tens of thousands of people reported problems with being able to watch videos or swipe through the app. While the app would open – and videos may loads – users said that it appeared to suffer glitches and then crash.

And the problems led to a flurry of tweets from outraged users who were affected by the issues.

TikTok does not maintain an official status page to track outages. But tracking websites such as Down Detector showed an influx of problems on Thursday morning.

Soon after, the issue appeared to be fixed, with the app returning to normal.

