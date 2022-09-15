For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok has stopped working properly, with users reporting the app crashed when it was opened.

Tens of thousands of people reported problems with being able to watch videos or swipe through the app. While the app would open – and videos may loads – users said that it appeared to suffer glitches and then crash.

And the problems led to a flurry of tweets from outraged users who were affected by the issues.

TikTok does not maintain an official status page to track outages. But tracking websites such as Down Detector showed an influx of problems on Thursday morning.

Soon after, the issue appeared to be fixed, with the app returning to normal.