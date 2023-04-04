Tiktok fined £12.7m for ‘misusing children’s data’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TikTok has received a £12.7 million fine from UK regulators for misusing children’s data.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announced the penalty on Tuesday morning following “a number of breaches of data protection law, including failing to use children’s personal data lawfully”.

The ICO claimed that TikTok failed to get parental consent for an estimated 1.4 million UK children under 13 that use the Chinese-owned platform.

“There are laws in place to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they are in the physical world. TikTok did not abide by those laws,” said UK Information Commissioner John Edwards.

“As a consequence, an estimated one million under 13s were inappropriately granted access to the platform, with TikTok collecting and using their personal data. That means that their data may have been used to track them and profile them, potentially delivering harmful, inappropriate content at their very next scroll.

Recommended Australia becomes latest country to ban TikTok on government devices

“TikTok should have known better. TikTok should have done better. Our £12.7m fine reflects the serious impact their failures may have had. They did not do enough to check who was using their platform or take sufficient action to remove the underage children that were using their platform.”