TikTok facing huge fine over accusations of invading children’s privacy
TikTok may face a £27 million fine for breaching UK data protection law involving children’s privacy over more than two years to July 2020, the Information Commissioner’s Office has said.
The watchdog has issued TikTok Inc and TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited with a “notice of intent” - a legal document that precedes a potential fine.
The ICO investigation found the company may have processed the data of children aged under 13 without appropriate parental consent, failed to provide proper information to its users in a concise, transparent and easily understood way and processed special category data, without legal grounds to do so.
The ICO said its findings are provisional, no conclusion should be drawn there had been a breach of data protection law or a fine would be imposed, and that it would consider any representations by TikTok before reaching a final conclusion.
Additional reporting by Press Association
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies