TikTok facing huge fine over accusations of invading children’s privacy

TikTok may face a £27 million fine for breaching UK data protection law involving children’s privacy over more than two years to July 2020, the Information Commissioner’s Office has said.

The watchdog has issued TikTok Inc and TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited with a “notice of intent” - a legal document that precedes a potential fine.

The ICO investigation found the company may have processed the data of children aged under 13 without appropriate parental consent, failed to provide proper information to its users in a concise, transparent and easily understood way and processed special category data, without legal grounds to do so.

The ICO said its findings are provisional, no conclusion should be drawn there had been a breach of data protection law or a fine would be imposed, and that it would consider any representations by TikTok before reaching a final conclusion.

Additional reporting by Press Association