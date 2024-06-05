TikTok accounts hijacked after DM hack exposed

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hackers have hijacked several high-profile TikTok accounts after discovering a major flaw within the app’s direct message feature.

The security issue, known as a zero-day vulnerability, was used to target the account of reality TV star Paris Hilton, as well as the official accounts of CNN and Sony.

TikTok said that it had issued a fix to prevent it from happening in the future and is currently working with users impacted by the hack.

“Our security team is aware of a potential exploit targeting a number of brand and celebrity accounts,” a spokesperson for TikTok said.

“We have taken measures to stop this attack and prevent it from happening in the future. We’re working directly with affected account owners to restore access, if needed.

“We are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the platform and will continue to monitor for any further inauthentic activity.”

Paris Hilton was among the TikTok accounts targeted ( Getty Images )

The social media firm, which is owned by ByteDance, did not give any further details about the scale of the attack, or how exactly it was carried out.

The security issue comes just weeks after the US passed a bill that could see TikTok banned throughout the country unless its Chinese owner sells the viral video app.

The majority of US lawmakers claim that Chinese ownership of the app poses a national security threat, with fears about users’ data being collected, as well as concerns that the algorithm could be used to funnel propaganda to citizens.

TikTok has said it will fight the ban, calling it a “clear violation of the First Amendment rights of TikTok’s 170 million American users”.

TikTok’s Michael Beckerman said: “This is the beginning, not the end, of this long process.”

Recent data revealed that TikTok spent millions of dollars in failed lobbying attempts and ad campaigns in an effort to stop the Senate from passing the divest-or-ban legislation.

If a resolution is not found, TikTok will be banned in the US by the end of the year, with a potential three month extension if the US president determines that progress has been made toward a sale.