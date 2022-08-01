TikTok is launching a whole new app, new trademark suggests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok is preparing to launch a music streaming service, according to patents filed in the United States.

The viral video app’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark for "TikTok Music," which could become a mobile app where users can "purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, [and] lyrics."

TikTok Music could also allow users to "live stream audio and video" as well as the ability to "edit and upload photographs as the cover of playlists" and "comment on music, songs, and albums”, Insider reports.

The first trademark of TikTok Music was filed in Australia in November, before the US six months later.

TikTok did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment before time of publication.

The music industry is still adapting to TikTok’s disruption in the market. Virality on the app, while unpredictable, has been responsible for some of the biggest singles of the past few years – as well as rejuvenating interest in old songs.

While videos on TikTok do not directly contribute to chart success, their popularity has a direct correlation to searches on Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube which contribute to the Billboard charts.

Music labels increasingly hire professional influencers to use their music or work with make songs more “TikTokkable”, such as developing dance-oriented versions or adding sound effects to call users to action – referencing memes like the "2019 rewind" challenge.

While TikTok is looking to compete with Spotify, Spotify has also had to try and adapt its app with TikTok-esque elements.

The company launched a beta test recently for users to find new music by vertically strolling through feeds of visual loops. Spotify will send users 15 new recommendations per day, a format it is currently testing on iOS and Android in selected countries.