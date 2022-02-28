TikTok is increasing the limit on its videos to 10 minutes.

Famously known as a short-form video app, and launching with posts that are limited to 15 seconds, TikTok has been increasing its maximum length for years.

Last year, it increased that maximum to three minutes, rolling the option out slowly.

But recently users have been receiving messages indicating that videos could be longer. Users have been told they are allowed to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, and to make sure they have the latest version of the app.

Now TikTok has confirmed that it is introducing the new limit, and said that it was intended to allow for longer videos.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” TikTok said in a statement.

“Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

The change is a marked contrast from the many platforms that have attempted to borrow from TikTok’s success. Instagram, YouTube and others have launched their own short video platforms, aimed at encouraging users to create the kinds of short and digestible content that has been the fuel for TikTok’s success.