TikTok drastically increases the length of videos, allowing users to upload 10-minute posts
TikTok is increasing the limit on its videos to 10 minutes.
Famously known as a short-form video app, and launching with posts that are limited to 15 seconds, TikTok has been increasing its maximum length for years.
Last year, it increased that maximum to three minutes, rolling the option out slowly.
But recently users have been receiving messages indicating that videos could be longer. Users have been told they are allowed to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, and to make sure they have the latest version of the app.
Now TikTok has confirmed that it is introducing the new limit, and said that it was intended to allow for longer videos.
“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” TikTok said in a statement.
“Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”
The change is a marked contrast from the many platforms that have attempted to borrow from TikTok’s success. Instagram, YouTube and others have launched their own short video platforms, aimed at encouraging users to create the kinds of short and digestible content that has been the fuel for TikTok’s success.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies