King lauds ‘fantastic’ AI tool at Apple headquarters in Battersea Power Station

The King said Apple’s new artificial intelligence (AI) tool is “fantastic” as he was shown around the tech brand’s headquarters.
Charles met Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, and young people who have been part of programmes run by The King’s Trust, at the decommissioned Battersea Power Station in central London on Thursday.
Naomi Spence, a 20-year-old marketing student at the University of Brighton, showed the King how she uses Apple’s AI called Apple Intelligence to improve her written work and enhance digital sketches.
She showed him how the tool can transform basic sketches into detailed drawings.
“Oh god. It’s not fair really,” the King joked. “Fantastic. You’re very expert with it.”
Earlier, the King was shown around a Christmas market inside the Power Station and met independent retailers selling their wares.
The King also unveiled a plaque outside Battersea Power Station with Mr Cook and Brit Award-winning singer Raye who sang Christmas songs to excited crowds.