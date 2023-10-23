Jump to content

Tinder adds Matchmaker feature to let friends recommend potential dates

The new tool allows a user’s friends to make recommendations via the app.

Martyn Landi
Monday 23 October 2023 11:00
The Tinder app in use on a Samsung smartphone.
The Tinder app in use on a Samsung smartphone.
(PA Archive)

Tinder users can now invite friends to view and suggest potential matches on the dating app as part of a new “matchmaking” feature.

Called Matchmaker, the new tool enables a user to give access to their possible matches to up to 15 friends in a 24-hour period, who can view profiles and suggest possible matches even without a Tinder account, but cannot message others on the user’s behalf.

Once the Matchmaker session ends, Tinder users will have the opportunity to review the profiles of their matchmakers’ recommendations and then make a final decision on them.

The new feature is being rolled out in the UK and a range of other countries in the coming months.

The dating app said the feature built on a common usage of the platform, where Tinder users hand over their phone to a friend to matchmake, and bring it directly into the platform.

“For years, singles have asked their friends to help find their next match on Tinder, and now we’re making that so easy with Tinder Matchmaker,” Melissa Hobley, Tinder’s chief marketing officer said.

“Tinder Matchmaker brings your circle of trust into your dating journey and helps you see the possibilities you might be overlooking from the perspective of those closest to you.”

