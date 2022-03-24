Workplace organisation app Trello has stopped working in the middle of the workday.

Visitors saw error messages instead of the usual setup of cards and columns.

Trello allows users to organise tasks on boards, which can then be shared with teams. Those individual tasks can be delegated or discussed within the app, making it a popular way to manage and break down big projects.

Usually, the app is accessed through the web. But visiting it on both desktop and its mobile apps just showed a 503 error, or an incomplete page.

“We’ve noticed that Trello slow or unavailable. This will be present in both the web and mobile apps,” an update on the company’s status page.

Our engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back up to speed as quickly as possible.”