TSB bank down: Mobile and internet banking broken as customers unable to see their money
TSB bank has gone down, with customers unable to use internet and mobile banking.
The bank said it was aware of the problems and working to fix them – but they remained unfixed for hours, after the outage began in the morning.
“We’re sorry if you’re experiencing issues accessing our Mobile App or Internet Banking this morning,” it said in a tweet. “We’re working to solve this as soon as possible.”
The outage came on the last working day of the month – which is both a popular payday as well as an important day for companies to make payments.
