For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

TSB bank has gone down, with customers unable to use internet and mobile banking.

The bank said it was aware of the problems and working to fix them – but they remained unfixed for hours, after the outage began in the morning.

“We’re sorry if you’re experiencing issues accessing our Mobile App or Internet Banking this morning,” it said in a tweet. “We’re working to solve this as soon as possible.”

The outage came on the last working day of the month – which is both a popular payday as well as an important day for companies to make payments.